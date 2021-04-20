CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The sentence of a man convicted of murder as a teenager more than 20 years ago was upheld Tuesday by the New Hampshire Supreme Court, which disagreed with his lawyers that it amounts to life imprisonment.

Eduardo Lopez Jr., 47, was convicted of fatally shooting Robert Goyette in 1991 while trying to steal his car in Nashua. He was 17 when the crime happened and was sentenced to mandatory life in prison without parole.

In 2018, Lopez was resentenced to his current term, 45 years to life. That followed a U.S. Supreme Court decision in 2012 that found it unconstitutional to sentence juvenile offenders to mandatory life imprisonment without parole.

At the resentencing, the judge ordered that Lopez would become eligible for parole at age 62, in 2036. The state had asked for Lopez to stay in prison longer.

Lopez’s lawyers had argued that any minimum sentence exceeding 35 years was a de facto life sentence without parole. They said Lopez would be deprived of “a realistic opportunity to build a meaningful post-prison life.”

The defense lawyers said the judge was wrong in using life expectancy tables “based on the general American population, rather than information focused on the life expectancy of long-term prisoners,” in arriving at his decision, and overestimated Lopez’s life expectancy. The judge found that if Lopez lives until 62, his life expectancy would be at least an additional 20 years.

“An additional 20 years of life after release from prison does not constitute ‘only a few years before his actuarily-projected death,’” the state Supreme Court wrote.

A bill introduced in the House this year would no longer allow juveniles convicted of homicide to be sentenced to life without parole, bringing New Hampshire in line with more than 20 states and Washington, D.C., that have enacted similar legislation. It remains in a House committee.

Lopez was one of several people in New Hampshire convicted of murder as a teen and originally sentenced to mandatory life in prison without parole.

Steven Spader was resentenced to life without parole after refusing to attend his hearing or authorize his attorneys to argue for a lesser sentence. Michael Soto was later resentenced to 25 years to life. Robert Dingman was resentenced to at least 40 years and has filed an appeal with the state Supreme Court. A fifth case, involving Robert Tulloch, is on hold.

