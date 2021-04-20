A marijuana advocacy group is giving away free joints outside coronavirus vaccination sites in the District on Tuesday.

D.C. Marijuana Justice said volunteers for the “Joints for Jabs” event have rolled more than 4,200 joints that will be distributed to people who show proof of vaccination.

“[T]his community effort aims to highlight the need for further local and national cannabis reform while also advocating for equitable distribution of the critical vaccine,” according to the group’s website.

Tuesday’s giveaway falls on 4/20, a date that is known to be a holiday celebrating the plant.

The group helped champion Initiative 71, which passed in 2015 and made it legal for people 21 and older to possess and grow marijuana in the city. The law also allows people to “gift” cannabis to others so long as no money or goods are exchanged.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.