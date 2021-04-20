Two of the nation’s largest law enforcement groups said Tuesday the guilty verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin is proof the justice system works, even for police officers.

Chauvin was found guilty on all three charges, including second-degree murder, in the death of George Floyd during an arrest last year.

The National Association of Police Organizations said the jury’s decision “conclusively demonstrates that officers can be, and in fact, are held to the same standards of justice as other citizens in our nation.”

The National Fraternal Order Police, the country’s largest police union, echoed similar sentiments.

“Our system of justice worked as it should,” the group said in a statement.



“The trial was fair and due process was served,” the statement read. “We hope and expect that all of our fellow citizens will respect the rule of law and remain peaceful tonight and in the days to come.”

Both organizations also warned against using Chauvin’s actions as an excuse to demonize police officers across the country. The NAPO also went a step further and defended police unions that often provide legal and other assistance to officers accused of wrongdoing.

“Due process rights do not prevent the investigation, charging, trial and conviction of a police officer,” the statement read. “Neither does qualified immunity. Neither do police unions, associations or legal defense plans.”

The statement continued to say that officers are entitled to have their side of a case be heard and considered, adding that “all of us” must respect a court’s decision when due process is applied.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.