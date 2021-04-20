Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced Tuesday that he was deploying National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border in his state to help local authorities deal with chaos spawned by the surge of illegal immigrants rushing into the U.S., and in some cases being released directly into communities.

The Republican governor said he’s been briefed on the situation and “it’s just as bad, if not worse” than what Americans are reading and seeing on the news.

“The U.S. Border Patrol is overwhelmed. Local law enforcement and mayors are calling out for help,” he said.

He said he alerted the White House to the need for guard troops, but President Biden and his team have not responded with action, so he felt compelled to fill the hole.

He said guard troops will be available to support local law enforcement, and will also help with detention and processing of people, and installing cameras so the state can get a better sense of what’s coming across and how.

Mr. Ducey said the legislature is ready to back up to $25 million in spending for the deployment.

The governor, in brief remarks, blasted the Biden team for its handling of the border, and mocked its inability to settle on whether the situation is a crisis or not. He pointed to President Biden’s use of the word over the weekend, only to be contradicted by aides who moved to “take it back.”

Mr. Ducey’s move was panned by immigrant-rights advocates.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona said the governor was trying to create a crisis “when there is none.”

“Let’s be clear: The governor’s actions do nothing more than further militarize our border communities and stoke unnecessary and unjustified fear,” said Yvette Borja, an ACLU lawyer.

