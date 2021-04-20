Unusual blood clots should be listed as “very rare” side effects of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, European regulators said Tuesday.

The European Medicines Agency said it considered eight known cases and one death among the 7 million U.S. recipients of the single-shot vaccine, also known as the “Janssen” vaccine because it is the J&J pharmaceutical division that produced it.

“Health care professionals and people who will receive the vaccine should be aware of the possibility of very rare cases of blood clots combined with low levels of blood platelets occurring within three weeks of vaccination,” the regulators said, before highlighting the importance of the vaccine.

“COVID-19 is associated with a risk of hospitalization and death. The reported combination of blood clots and low blood platelets is very rare, and the overall benefits of COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen in preventing COVID-19 outweigh the risks of side effects,” the EMA said.

The EMA’s decision is akin to one it made to guide the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19 after reports of similar clots. Both vaccines use an inactivated virus, or adenovirus vector, but are not identical.

Federal advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are scheduled to meet Friday to determine whether a similar recommendation should be attached to the J&J vaccine in the U.S.

The U.S. halted its use while the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices decides whether it should make recommendations for its continued use or extend the pause.

Federal health officials insist they have enough supply of messenger-RNA alternatives from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna to administer over 3 million shots per day and make sure everyone who wants the vaccine can make an appointment.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.