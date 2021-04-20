NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A former inmate at a federal prison in New Jersey has admitted his role in a scheme to use drones to smuggle drugs and other contraband to inmates into the facility, authorities said Tuesday.

Jason “Juice” Arteaga-Loayza, 30, of Jersey City, pleaded guilty to conspiracy, drug possession with intent to distribute and violating his parole, according the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Jersey. He faces up to 27 years in prison when he’s sentenced Sept. 9.

Arteaga-Loayza was among four men charged in the plot to smuggle items into the prison at Fort Dix. The other three have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and smuggling charges and are awaiting trial

Arteaga-Loayza helped arrange the drone flights that dropped packages of contraband into the prison, where it was sold to inmates for a profit, prosecutors said. The packages included cellphones, cellphone accessories, tobacco, weight loss supplements, eyeglasses and various other items.

Arteaga-Loayza also helped take inmate requests for specific items of contraband and oversaw the collection of payments, prosecutors said. He also collected contraband for upcoming drone drops and stored it at his residence in Jersey City.

Prosecutors said the conspirators took various steps to prevent prison officials from detecting and intercepting the contraband. They planned drone drops during late evening hours or overnight when the drones were less likely to be seen. The drones were flown from concealed positions in the woods surrounding the prison, and their lights were covered with tape to make it more difficult for prison officials to spot the drones.

