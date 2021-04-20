ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - First lady Jill Biden plans to visit an Albuquerque health care facility as part of a three-day, two-state visit to the U.S. Southwest this week.

The White House announced Tuesday that Biden on Wednesday afternoon will be accompanied by New Mexico Michelle Lujan Griffin when the first lady visits the First Choice Community Healthcare location at South Valley Medical Center.

Biden on Thursday and Friday plans to visit the Navajo Nation’s capitol in Window Rock, Arizona. Details of that stop haven’t been released yet.

