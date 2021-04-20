There is another U.S. border besides the one with Mexico, and it concerns a Republican lawmaker in a big way.

“Americans on the northern border are in crisis,” wrote Rep. Michelle Fischbach of Minnesota in a new op-ed for the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

“For more than a year, crossing the Canadian border has remained off limits for all but ‘essential’ travel. But what began as a temporary restriction to slow the spread of COVID-19 has morphed into an indefinite closure, upending life in a region that relies on cross-border travel for everything from medical care to employment to tourism,” Ms. Fischbach said.

Her state’s Northwest Angle, the only point in the contiguous U.S. located north of the 49th parallel, is only reachable via a “remote 40-mile stretch of Canadian highway,” the lawmaker advised. She also noted that the Canada Border Services Agency now require a negative COVID-19 result from a “molecular” rather than an instant test — a process which can take days.

“The 200 or so residents of the Northwest Angle — fellow Americans — have been left reeling by the restrictions, feeling abandoned by their own government and increasingly losing hope for a solution,” said Ms. Fischbach, who has met with affected residents, as has Rep. Pete Stauber, Minnesota Republican.

“We heard story after story of families separated, lives and livelihoods on hold, and generational businesses brought to the brink of bankruptcy,” she said.

“With the eyes of the national media focused on the chaos at America’s southern border, few have any idea this problem exists,” Ms. Fischbach says. “The northern border is in crisis, too. This is going to require a bilateral solution at the highest levels, but that will not happen until the Biden administration acknowledges the problem. So far, there has been resounding silence,” she concluded.

YES, A BORDER WALL IS ‘INFRASTRUCTURE’

A functional wall in a public place would be considered “infrastructure,” right? Well yes, unless President Biden‘s enormous and expensive infrastructure plan is used as the basis of this judgment. The plan has left out the most important wall of all.

“Democrats’ infrastructure push appears to exclude enhancing the nation’s southern border, despite the crisis caused by an alarming surge of illegal immigrants. As President Biden and Democrats try to ram a $2 trillion spending plan through Congress, the migrant crisis affecting America continues to grow,” writes Fox News reporter Houston Keene.

“However, the president’s spending plan does not address border infrastructure, even as the nation faces what is predicted to be the largest surge of migrants at the southern border in 20 years. The president’s spending plan has been styled as a bill to expand American infrastructure but spends less than $750 million of the $2 trillion price tag on what has been traditionally defined as such,” Mr. Keene says.

“In fact, the majority of the cash being dropped is going to non-infrastructure related policies, including (but not limited to) eliminating ‘racial and gender inequities’ in research and development jobs and the STEM field, as well as protect and ‘empower’ workers,” he observes.

Mr. Biden ordered a “pause” in work on building or reinforcing the southern border wall on Jan. 20, his first day in office.

AND THERE GO THE PAMPERS

The economy under the Biden administration continues to get complicated.

Procter & Gamble will raise prices on baby care, feminine care and adult incontinence products in September, according to CNBC, thanks to “higher commodity costs.” Kimberly-Clark — maker of Huggies diapers and Kleenex — and Coca-Cola have also announced price increases in recent days. There’s some serious cash involved in the baby diapers side, by the way.

“The average child will use more than 2,700 diapers in the first year alone, which can add up to more than $550,” reports Investopedia, an industry source.

“Baby diapers were the top-selling baby product category in the United States in the 52 weeks ending October 4, 2020. Within this time period, approximately $4.86 billion U.S. dollars’ worth of baby diapers were sold through food, drug and mass merchandise outlets,” reports Statista, another industry source.

In other consumer news, The Wall Street Journal notes that the Biden administration “is considering requiring tobacco companies to lower the nicotine in all cigarettes sold in the U.S. to levels at which they are no longer addictive, according to people familiar with the matter.”

Legalization of marijuana, however, continues around the nation.

“That means it could soon be forbidden to take a drag off a full-strength cigarette during your lunch break — but it’s already perfectly legal to puff away on pot in 17 states and Washington D.C. When counting ‘medicinal’ use, it’s legal in 34 states,” points out Daily Mail analyst James Gordon.

FOXIFIED

Fox News continues to rule over both the cable news and basic cable realms. During the week of April 12-18, Fox News was the most watched channel of all, with 2.3 million prime-time viewers, followed by MSNBC with 1.5 million, HGTV (1.2 million), CNN (a million) and TBS Network (940,000).

Prime-time hosts Tucker Carlson enjoyed 3.1 million viewers a night, Sean Hannity 2.7 million, and Laura Ingraham 2.1 million.

Late-night host Greg Gutfeld, by the way, averaged 1.5 million viewers — besting NBC’s “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher,” CBS’s “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” NBC’s “The Late Show with Seth Meyers,” and TBS’s “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” and “Conan,” with Conan O’Brien.

POLL DU JOUR

• 76% of U.S. adults are still “concerned” about the COVID-19 outbreak.

• 76% say there has been no change in their physical health in the last week.

• 72% say there as been no change in their mental health in that time period.

• 69% say there is no change in their emotional well-being.

• 61% have practiced social distancing; 53% have visited friends or relatives.

• 48% went out to eat, 39% went to an outdoor space, 15% traveled across state lines.

Source: An AXIOS/IPSOS poll of 1,033 U.S. adults conducted April 16-19.

• Kindly follow Jennifer Harper on Twitter @HarperBulletin,

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.