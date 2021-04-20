Former President Donald Trump’s pollster pushed back on Tuesday against a poll commissioned by ex-Trump aide-turned-critic John Bolton that showed Mr. Trump’s grip on the Republican Party is slipping.

In a statement released by Mr. Trump’s office, pollster said John McLaughlin that Mr. Trump “is the strongest endorsement I have ever witnessed in politics.”

“Polling continually shows that when President Trump endorses, it almost always clears the field and puts his America First candidate on the path to victory,” the statement said.

Mr. Bolton, former White House national security adviser who left the job in an acrimonious split, released poll results Tuesday showing that Mr. Trump’s “very favorable” rating among Republican voters dropped 19 points since a different poll taken in October 2020.

The survey commissioned by Mr. Bolton’s super PAC also showed that 56 % of self-identified Republican primary voters would support a candidate other than Mr. Trump in the 2024 presidential primary.

Mr. Bolton said the findings refute the “myth” that GOP candidates can’t succeed without Mr. Trump’s endorsement. He said he doesn’t believe Mr. Trump will run again in 2024.

The statement issued by Mr. Trump’s office said polling shows that 69% of all Republican primary voters want Mr. Trump to run again in 2024 — including 76% of Trump voters and 70% of Republicans.

“If President Trump runs again, Republican primary voters will support him 82% to 15% — including 89% among Trump voters and 83% among Republicans,” the statement said. “John Bolton’s failed warmonger views are completely out of touch with today’s Republican Party and the majority of Americans.”

