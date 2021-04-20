GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - A judge has dismissed criminal charges against a former Michigan lawmaker who was accused of trading votes for campaign money when he was in the House.

Larry Inman‘s constitutional rights would be violated if he faced a second trial on charges of soliciting a bribe and attempted extortion, U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker said Monday.

In 2019, Inman was acquitted of lying to the FBI, but the jury couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict on the other charges.

Jonker said jurors didn’t believe Inman was lying about his acts, a “key predicate” underlining the other charges.

“Mr. Inman was more blatant and less subtle than other more polished legislators and lobbyists,” the judge said. “But there was no evidence of under-the-table payments or solicitations; there was only the pursuit and payment of fully reportable campaign contributions like those made across-the-board on high profile issues like this one.”

In text messages, Inman, a Traverse City-area Republican, urged labor advocates to round up campaign contributions from other unions to win the votes of lawmakers who were under pressure from Republican leaders to repeal a wage law. He denied wrongdoing.

“I am just so elated and happy that the judge has decided to dismiss the two charges,” said Inman, who couldn’t run for reelection in 2020 because of term limits. “I don’t have a lot of faith in the federal justice system other than the judge and the jury.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.