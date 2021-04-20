OTTUMWA, Iowa (AP) - Two Iowa men convicted for their roles in a violent 2018 home-invasion robbery followed by a shootout with police have been sentenced to decades in prison.

Michael Bibby, 35, was sentenced Monday to up to 60 years in prison, the Ottumwa Courier reported. Bibby was convicted earlier this month of trying to kill former police chief Tom McAndrew, as well as assault, robbery, burglary and willful injury causing serious injury.

An accomplice, 26-year-old Dalton Cook, was also sentenced Monday to 35 years in prison for robbery, burglary and willful injury.

Authorities said Bibby and Cook, both of Ottumwa, were among three men who broke into an Ottumwa home on Aug. 3, 2018, and shot and seriously injured a man in front of the home. The three fled and were later intercepted by Ottumwa police officers near Liberty Elementary School, where the shootout occurred.

One of the men, David Roy White, of Fairfield, was fatally shot by police, authorities said. Bibby also was shot, but survived. Police later arrested Cook following a manhunt. No officers were injured in the shootout.

