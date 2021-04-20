BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) - A man accused of a home invasion robbery near Bremerton in 2011 in which a man was struck with an ax and later died has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison.

Daniel Farley, 37, was serving a prison sentence in Nevada for assault when he was brought to Kitsap County in 2019 to face charges related to the death of William Johnston, 61.

Medical experts found Johnston died as a result of homicide but prosecutors were unsure if they could prove the injuries Farley was accused of causing directly led to Johnston’s death about five months later.

In pleading guilty to robbery and manslaughter, Farley took responsibility for Johnston’s death and cooperated with Kitsap County sheriff’s detectives, said Deputy Prosecutor Tim Lewis.

After the robbery, Farley and others are believed to have taken Johnston’s prized coin collection to a Tacoma pawn shop. After selling some of the coins, the group bought more methamphetamines and buried the remaining valuables in a wooded area in South Kitsap, Lewis said.

Because of their meth impairment, however, they were apparently unable to locate the spot to retrieve the coins, he said.

Lewis said in 2016 a homeowner digging a trench found a duffel bag with the remaining coins from Johnston’s collection, along with Johnston’s handgun, and turned them over to detectives.

