MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - A man has been sentenced to four to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to negligent homicide in a car crash that killed his passenger in New Hampshire.

Matthew Pittman, 20, of Quincy, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty and apologized in court Monday regarding the death of Molly Rockwell, 19, WMUR-TV reported. She was ejected from his car in Derry in November.

“I know it’s not going to mean a lot,” Pittman said. “I just deeply apologize for what happened. I just feel terrible, and I always think about her, and I’m very sorry about what I’ve done.”

Prosecutors said when Pittman was questioned after the crash, he told officers he had had multiple alcoholic drinks. Police said he had a blood alcohol content of 0.14, above the legal limit of 0.08.

The prosecutor read a statement from Rockwell’s parents to Pittman.

“I hope you will keep Molly in your heart and, with intention, make good choices for your life,” her parents said in the statement.

