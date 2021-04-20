Rep. Maxine Waters said Tuesday she was “relieved” by the guilty verdict for former police officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd.

“Someone said it better than me: I’m not celebrating, I’m relieved,” the California Democrat told a reporter at the Capitol after learning the verdict.

Ms. Waters was criticized roundly for saying before the trial ended that protesters should get “more confrontational” if Chauvin was not convicted.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has said he plans to offer a censure motion on Wednesday over her remarks.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.