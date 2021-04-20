The jury in the Derek Chauvin trial has reached a verdict, which will be announced Tuesday afternoon in Hennepin County Court in Minneapolis.

The 45-year-old Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, faces three charges in the May 25 death of 46-year-old George Floyd: second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The jury of seven women and five men deliberated for less than a day after receiving the case late Monday following closing arguments in the closely watched case.

Mr. Chauvin could receive a lengthy prison sentence if found guilty on any of the charges.

For second-degree murder, the maximum sentence is 40 years, while third-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 25 years, and second-degree manslaughter is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Mr. Chauvin, who is White, sought to subdue Floyd during an arrest by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes while Floyd was handcuffed and lying face-down on the pavement.

The viral video of the incident touched off mass U.S. protests in most major cities, causing an estimated $1-2 billion in damage and sparking calls for police reform.

