PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) - A Port Orchard woman has been charged with a hate crime after she allegedly harassed her neighbors and threatened to “kill everyone,” according to court documents.

Kitsap County Superior Court documents say Cassandra Jameson yelled at her neighbors Friday while they were setting up for a baby shower in their apartment complex parking lot, The News Tribune reported.

Court documents say the victims were Black and Pacific Islander, but Jameson yelled that “they needed to go ‘back over the fence.’” She also accused the family of being the “cause of the flu” and threatened “at least four times” to shoot the family, court documents said.

“Along with making vague threats about owning firearms and shooting the family, the suspect stated she had a bow and arrow and would kill everyone,” documents said.

“(Jameson) was erratic with her behaviors and spoke with extreme randomness,” an officer wrote in the police report after they located her in a grocery store parking lot. “(She) was obviously in an altered state of mind.”

Officers arrested Jameson for malicious harassment and she was booked into the Kitsap County Jail on $20,000 bail. She was still in custody Tuesday. She has been charged with one count of a hate crime,

It wasn’t immediately known if Jameson has a lawyer.

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.