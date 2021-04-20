CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire grand jury has indicted a former Laconia man on a charge of first degree murder in the 2019 killing of a 58-year-old man, the attorney general’s office said Tuesday.

Hassan Sapry, 23, is also facing an alternative count of second degree murder in the death of Wilfred Guzman on April 18, 2019.

Prosecutors say Sapry killed Guzman by beating and cutting his head and neck multiple times. Sapry is also charged with falsifying physical evidence.

Sapry is being held without bail. He is due to appear in Belknap County Superior Court on May 12.

An attorney for Sapry didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. A phone number could not be found for Sapry.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.