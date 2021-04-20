CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire grand jury has indicted a former Laconia man on a charge of first degree murder in the 2019 killing of a 58-year-old man, the attorney general’s office said Tuesday.

Hassan Sapry, 23, is also facing an alternative count of second degree murder in the death of Wilfred Guzman on April 18, 2019.

Prosecutors say Sapry killed Guzman by beating and cutting his head and neck multiple times. Sapry is also charged with falsifying physical evidence.

Sapry is being held without bail. He is due to appear in Belknap County Superior Court on May 12.

An attorney for Sapry, Mark Sisti, said that is client should not be facing first degree murder charges.

“The attorney general’s office indicting on first degree murder is misguided and an overcharge,” he said. “I believe that it ignores clear evidence that would speak strongly against an indictment for first degree murder. Within the next couple of weeks, the defense will be filing a pleading that will make that statement very clear and transparent.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.