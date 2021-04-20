ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - The deputy superintendent of the Maryland Natural Resources Police resigned Tuesday after being charged days earlier with driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to remain at the scene of an accident and negligent driving, police said.

Lt. Col. Ernest Leatherbury, 55, was arrested Saturday night near Ocean City, Maryland State Police said.

Police say Leatherbury had stopped at a red light, backed into another vehicle and left the scene. Police say the driver of the other vehicle called police and followed Leatherbury. The driver of the vehicle struck by Leatherbury wasn’t injured, police said.

Leatherbury was arrested and taken to the state police Berlin Barrack for processing. He was released to a sober driver.

Leatherbury was second in command at the NRP. The agency enforces boating safety and conservation laws.

