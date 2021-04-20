OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Omaha police say no one was hurt when an officer fired a gun during arrest in the city this week.

The gun was fired Monday in a north Omaha neighborhood during an attempted arrest of a woman wanted on felony warrants, police said in a news release.

Members of the Metro Fugitive Task Force Unit, an Omaha officer, and two Washington County deputies were searching for the woman when she was spotted in the passenger side of a white truck driven by a man, police said. As officers tried to stop the pair, one of the officers fired a gun, police said. No one was hit by the gunfire.

Police did not give other details, such as the identity of the officer who fired a gun or why the officer fired a gun.

The man and woman fled the scene in the truck, then fled on foot after the truck crashed. Police said both were arrested following a short foot chase.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.