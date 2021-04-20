SHOREHAM, N.Y. (AP) - A Long Island high school math teacher has been arrested for having a sexual relationship with a student, police said.

Veronica Pezdan, 28, of Holbrook, was arrested Monday on charges of third-degree rape and endangering the welfare of a child, Suffolk County police said.

Authorities said Pezdan engaged in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old male student at Shoreham-Wading River High School over the past two months.

Pezdan was awaiting arraigment Tuesday. It wasn’t clear if she had an attorney who could comment on the charges against her.

Newsday reports that Gerard Poole, superintendent of the Shoreham-Wading River Central School District, told parents in an email that Pezdan would no longer be employed by the district.

Poole said in the email that Pezdan had passed all necessary background checks prior to being hired. “Please be assured that the District does not tolerate and condemns such behaviors,” he wrote. “The District is fully cooperating with authorities.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.