LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - An investigation is underway after a police sergeant shot and killed an armed man during a confrontation in suburban Denver.

Officers responded after a man reportedly shot someone near the Lakewood Country Club early Tuesday morning and fled the scene on foot. Police found the suspect nearby and tried to get him to drop his handgun as he threatened to shoot the officers.

Police say the suspect, who has only been described as a white man in his early 20s, was shot when he raised his gun at officers. He died at the scene.

Investigators say it appears the suspect also fired his weapon.

The victim in the initial shooting was found at a nearby hospital. His condition has not been released.

The Lakewood sergeant who shot the suspect will be placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation. No other information has been released.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.