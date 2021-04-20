The Republican National Committee announced Tuesday it raised $17.8 million in March.

The RNC pulled in a total of $44 million over the first fundraising quarter, and 84% of the contributions last month came from small donors.

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel said the dollars raised amount to a “stand against Biden and congressional Democrats’ serial record of failure in office.”

President Biden is approaching his first 100 days in office.

“Our supporters’ generous contributions allow us to pursue our mission, which includes promoting an America-first agenda, fighting relentlessly to preserve the integrity of our elections, and holding big tech accountable for their daily attacks on First Amendment rights,” Ms. McDaniel said.

The RNC said it was its “best off-cycle March” and third-best March haul ever.

She said the money will help the GOP flip the House and the Senate in 2022 and oust Mr. Biden in 2024.

