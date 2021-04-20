LAMAR, S.C. (AP) - A school resource officer accused of using force on a student has been charged with assault and fired from his post, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced Tuesday.

Former Darlington County sheriff’s deputy William Kenneth Sumner, 57, was charged with third-degree assault and battery and misconduct in office in connection with the encounter that happened Friday while he was working as a school resource officer, the state Law Enforcement Division said in a statement.

An arrest warrant obtained by news outlets alleged Sumner was arguing with a Lamar High School student when he yanked the minor out of a chair by his clothes and shoved him against a wall. The officer is 6 feet, 8 inches tall (2 meters) and weighs 370 pounds (168 kilograms), records said.

Surveillance cameras at the school also captured the incident, according to the warrant.

The circumstances surrounding the argument were not immediately clear. The races of those involved were not given.

Sumner was released from a detention center after posting a combined $5,000 bond for both charges, news outlets said. It was unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment for him.

Sumner was set to appear in court May 13, Darlington County court records showed.

