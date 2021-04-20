ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) - A St. Joseph police officer who allegedly slapped a handcuffed suspect several times has been charged with misdemeanor assault.

Sgt. James Langston was charged Monday with fourth-degree assault against Navada McEvoy on April 6, Buchanan County Prosecutor Ron Holliday said in a news release.

Holliday hit McEvoy several times with an open hand while McEvoy was handcuffed and not resisting officers, authorities said.

McEvoy is considered a “special victim” under Missouri law because he was handcuffed and is therefore a “vulnerable person.”

No one was injured in the incident, authorities said.

Langston has been with the department for more than 20 years and has been the supervisor of the School Resource Officer program for more than four years. He has been suspended without pay.

Langston is facing up to one year in county jail, and/or a fine not to exceed $2,000.

Holliday noted that other officers reported the incident and his office was promptly made aware of the police investigation.

