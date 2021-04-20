Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate and voting-rights activist Stacey Abrams refused to take responsibility at a Senate hearing Tuesday for Major League Baseball withdrawing the All-Star Game from Georgia over the state’s new election law that she opposes.

“One day of games is not worth losing our democracy,” Ms. Abrams said.

Georgia’s law was the focus of a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in which Democrats called the requirement of voter ID to request an absentee ballot an attempt to disenfranchise minority voters. They claim minorities do not have the same access to ID cards that White voters have.

Sen. Tom Cotton, Arkansas Republican, detailed steps Ms. Abrams took to label the election law as “Jim Crow” and said she had conversations with MLB officials urging them to speak out against the voting law.

“You publicly attacked the Georgia law as ‘Jim Crow’ no fewer than 10 times,” Mr. Cotton said. “Do you regret your central role in causing Major League Baseball to withdraw the All-Star Game?”

Ms. Abrams said she did not agree with the MLB boycotting the state, but that boycotts can be useful to achieve a larger goal.

“I support anyone who will try to stop this type of bad behavior,” she said.

President Biden said he had supported sports boycotts during an interview with ESPN, putting his support behind the MLB. The White House has since tried to downplay his role.

Georgia officials have said losing the All-Star Game will cost the region $100 million in revenue.

The state’s new law also has received criticism from other corporations such as Delta and Coca-Cola, both of which are headquartered in Georgia.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.