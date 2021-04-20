EAGLE GROVE, Iowa (AP) - A judge has found a man suspected of killing a coworker at a northern Iowa meat processing plant too mentally unfit to stand trial.

On Friday, a judge ordered Lukouxs Brown, 26, to be turned over to the Iowa Department of Corrections’ Medical and Classification Center, television station WHO-TV reported. The judge found that Brown suffers from a mental disorder that prevents him from understanding the first-degree murder charge brought against him.

Brown was charged after the February stabbing death of 50-year-old Wayne Smith at the Prestage Foods plant in Eagle Grove.

Police have said both men were employees at Prestage Foods and knew each other, but have not released other details on what my have led to the stabbing.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.