NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee man was arrested Tuesday on charges related to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Michael Timbrook, 56, of Cookeville, was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, the Justice Department said. He had his initial appearance Tuesday afternoon.

An affidavit in the case said the Federal Bureau of Investigation received a tip in February that Timbrook had been at the Capitol on Jan. 6. FBI agents interviewed Timbrook, who “stated he was ready to take the penalty for what he did on January 6, 2021,” the affidavit said.

It was not immediately known whether Timbrook was represented by an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

