CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee woman has been charged with killing her infant, authorities said.

Whitney Brown, 19, was arrested last week after being indicted on charges of murder and aggravated child abuse in the January death of her 2-month-old child, news outlets reported, citing a statement from Clarksville police.

Brown‘s unresponsive child was taken to Tennova Medical Center in Clarksville on Jan. 9 suffering from a head injury, police said. The infant was transferred to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville and died three days later, the statement said.

An investigation found that the infant was injured while in Brown‘s care, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Brown has an attorney.

