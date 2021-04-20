BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) - A trial is set to start next week in West Virginia for a man accused of killing his girlfriend’s daughter.

A jury was selected Friday in the trial of Andy J. McCauley Jr. in the May 2019 death of Riley Crossman, The Journal reported. The trial will begin next Monday in Morgan County Circuit Court.

The 15-year-old Crossman’s decomposed body was found on an embankment near a road in rural Berkeley County by officers from the Division of Natural Resources. Berkeley Springs High School had contacted her mother a week earlier about her absence from school.

McCauley, a person of interest since the first day of the investigation, was taken into custody hours after the body was found. He is charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a body.

