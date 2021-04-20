BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A woman was found fatally shot inside a car parked in a Florida hotel parking lot early Tuesday, police said.

Officers found a 2-year-old child sleeping inside the vehicle that was parked outside a Hampton Inn after 1:30 a.m., Boynton Beach police said in a news release. The suspected gunman fatally shot himself as officers attempted to make a traffic stop on Interstate 95, the release said.

The child was not harmed and has been placed with family members, police said.

Witnesses provided investigators with a detailed description of the suspect. Officers located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. They found the 40-year-old dead inside the vehicle, the release said.

Authorities have not released the names of woman, man or the child.

