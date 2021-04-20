WOBURN, Mass. (AP) - The former admissions director at a Massachusetts nursing home has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $230,000 from a resident and spending the money on home repairs, vacations and other personal expenses, state Attorney General Maura Healey’s office said Tuesday.

Christina Polcari, 54, of Belmont, pleaded guilty last week in Middlesex Superior Court in Woburn to embezzlement, larceny and forgery charges.

She was sentenced to three years of probation, ordered to pay $76,000 in restitution to the victim and a $5,000 fine. Polcari was also ordered to have no contact with the victim, witnesses, and the Meadow Green Nursing Home facility and staff, among other restrictions.

Prosecutors say Polcari misappropriated more than $230,000 of an elderly resident’s funds while working at the nursing home in Waltham from August 2018 to May 2019.

Polcari also used a forged signature for promissory notes, letters, and checks in order to perpetuate the scheme and in an attempt to cover it up, prosecutors said.

Polcari, who left her position in May 2019 when nursing home officials became aware of her alleged crimes, repaid some of the money, prosecutors said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.