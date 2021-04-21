ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) - Authorities on Wednesday identified a man who was stabbed to death earlier this week in St. Cloud.

Justin Berge, 36, of St. Cloud, died at a hospital Monday after officers and others attempted life-saving measures, authorities said. Police have arrested a 40-year-old woman in connection with the stabbing.

The woman, also from St. Cloud, was arrested without incident. She is being held in the Stearns County Jail.

