The Biden administration plans to offer grants for U.S. history classes that teach critical race theory and the “1619 Project,” a New York Times series that views slavery and the consequences of slavery as the centerpiece of the American narrative.

The grants were proposed this week as part of programs that dispense several million dollars a year to K-12 schools. Critics of the anti-racism ideology and the historical inaccuracies in the 1619 Project warned that the grant program was a precursor to the administration’s attempt to cement the left-wing curriculum in Department of Education policy.

“What’s really happening in the ‘Proposed Priorities’ is an effort to establish funding priorities that will shape the $1 billion per year Educating for American Democracy (EAD) bill pending in Congress,” said Peter Wood, president of the conservative National Association of Scholars.

The grants were listed in the Federal Register on Monday as proposed rules, which are open to comment until May 19. The rule touts the teachings of Ibram X. Kendi, a Black professor and pioneer in critical race theory. The crux of the theory is that White people are complicit in perpetuating systemic racism, regardless of their thoughts or actions, and that an unspecified period of reverse discrimination is required to smash entrenched White supremacist institutions.

The 1619 Project, for which received a Pulitzer Prize, has been scored by Ivy League professors and Pulitzer Prize-winning historians as bogus history because it makes slavery the defining characteristic of the American experience.

“The idea in the Department of Education is to establish a precedent for neo-racist pedagogy in one small program so that the vastly larger program, should it become law, can swim right ahead with 1619-revisionist history and Kendi’s I-hate-America reductionism,” Mr. Wood said.

Roughly $5 million a year is distributed through the grants, which are tied to the Presidential and Congressional Academies for American History and Civics (Academies) and National Activities programs.

The ultimate goal is to improve “the quality of teaching of American history, civics, and government in elementary schools and secondary schools, including the teaching of traditional American history,” according to the proposal.

Under the rule, those who incorporate more of Mr. Xendi’s anti-racism concepts and the 1619 Project will be prioritized in the awarding of grants.

The Department of Education said in the rule that these lessons are important now because COVID-19 has had a “disproportionate impact on people of color” and because the U.S. is undergoing a “national reckoning with systemic racism [that] highlighted the urgency of improving racial equity throughout our society, including in our education system.”

Critics disagree that the pandemic emergency justifies the curriculum and argue that the coursework does not qualify as an honest intellectual approach to U.S. history.

“What’s baked into these priorities are the ideas that America is systemically racist; that Americans are implicitly racist; and that anyone who denies these views is spreading ‘misinformation,’” Mr. Wood said. “No program that gives the stamp of federal approval to such risible sources deserves the light of day. These ‘Proposed Priorities’ are an affront to history and civics as they should be taught.”

