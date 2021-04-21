President Biden will tell companies Wednesday to offer gift cards and other incentives to workers who get vaccinated for COVID-19 and offer to reimburse small businesses that give paid time off to employees who step out for the shots.

Mr. Biden will unveil a tax credit that offers companies and nonprofits with 500 or fewer employees up to $511 per day, per worker, to offset the costs of providing full wages during the vaccination and recovery time from side effects.

The tax credit will be offered until Sept. 30 and will apply to nearly half of private-sector employees in America, according to the administration.

Employers who take up the offer, which was part of Mr. Biden’s massive recovery legislation and is capped at 10 workdays, will receive payroll tax credits with their quarterly tax filings.

Mr. Biden wants businesses of all sizes to give their workers time and compensation to get vaccinated. He will characterize it as a win-win that ensures a healthy and productive workplace while building sufficient immunity in American society.

Some people feel lousy or sluggish, especially after their second vaccine dose, so the plan includes recovery time.

“I mean everybody should get vaccinated. Anything to encourage people to get vaccinated is fine,” Joe Grogan, who led the Domestic Policy Council under President Trump, told The Washington Times. “They’re throwing money at everything under the sun, so why not this?”

The announcement underscores Mr. Biden’s pivot from vaccinating health workers, seniors and the medically frail to working adults of all ages. The administration cited research that shows up to a quarter of employed Americans who say they don’t plan to get vaccinated could be pulled off the sidelines by incentives like gift cards or paid time off.

A White House fact sheet centers on incentives, alone, and makes no mention of employer-based mandates to get the vaccine.

Mr. Biden is celebrating the fact that 200 million shots will be delivered in his first 100 days. A quarter of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated and four in 10 Americans have received at least one dose.

But more people will have to come forward to produce a clear decrease in infection and then quash the virus, which likely requires at least 70% of the population to get immunized. Every part of the U.S. is offering the vaccine to any adult who wants them instead of moving carefully through priority groups.

The Kaiser Family Foundation says the U.S. may reach a “tipping point” in enthusiasm within a month, with supply outpacing demand and health officials scrambling to convince holdouts to do their part.

“While timing may differ by state, we estimate that across the U.S. as a whole we will likely reach a tipping point on vaccine enthusiasm in the next two to four weeks. Once this happens, efforts to encourage vaccination will become much harder, presenting a challenge to reaching the levels of herd immunity that are expected to be needed,” the foundation said in an analysis released this week.

Polling generally shows that GOP men, rural residents and some minorities are the most reluctant to get vaccinated, though administration officials said holdouts fall along a “spectrum” and aren’t always easy to categorize by geography or sentiment. For instance, some young people might view the vaccines are safe but don’t feel any urgency because the overwhelming number of COVID-19 deaths have occurred in seniors.

That’s why the administration is looking at incentives.

“We now know that we have to turn our attention to where we have a big opportunity — working adults,” an administration official told reporters. “Vaccines are the way back to normal.”

