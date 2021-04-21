Derek Chauvin knelt on George Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes — but Brett Favre doesn’t think the former Minneapolis policeman intended to kill him.

The Hall of Fame quarterback said during his “Bolling with Favre” podcast, alongside TV personality Eric Bolling, that while he wasn’t intending to defend Chauvin, the video didn’t make the killing look intentional to him.

“I find it hard to believe, and I’m not defending Derek Chauvin in any way, I find it hard to believe, first of all, that he intentionally meant to kill George Floyd,” said Mr. Favre, who played for the Minnesota Vikings among other teams during his lengthy career.

According to a report in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Mr. Favre said last week he wanted politics out of sports and agreed with people deciding not to watch sports any more because of the major sports leagues increasing polticization.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.