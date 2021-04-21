KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Prosecutors have filed charges against a man in the fatal stabbing 36 years ago of another man in Kansas City.

Johnson County prosecutors announced the developments in the cold case Tuesday, charging 65-year-old Geter Rhymes with first-degree murder in the 1985 stabbing death of 29-year-old Gary Watson, the Kansas City Star reported.

Watson’s body was found on March 13, 1985, in his apartment in Roeland Park. Police at the time said three men were seen entering Watson’s apartment about two hours before his body was discovered by a family member. Police conducted more than 200 interviews in the case.

Advances in testing allowed investigators to reanalyze evidence collected from the 1985 scene and make the arrest, Johnson County Sheriff’s crime scene investigator Kate Meyer said.

Rhymes was arrested in St. Louis, officials said. Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said Rhymes was expected to be extradited to Johnson County in the next week.

