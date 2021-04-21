PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona National Guard troops being sent to the border region will focus initially on the Yuma area but could eventually expand to other areas, Gov. Doug Ducey said Wednesday.

The Republican governor traveled to Yuma to renew his frequent criticism of Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration, which he says isn’t doing enough to address an increase in migration or help local communities.

“I am going to support the federal government and the administration,” Ducey told reporters. “We want to partner with them. So I am saying we are here in good faith to partner with you. This is federal land. This is a federal responsibility.”

Ducey on Tuesday said he’s calling in 250 members of the Guard at the state’s expense to free up law enforcement officers. The Guard can help with medical operations at detention centers, install and maintain border cameras, collect data from public safety cameras and analyze satellite imagery for current smuggling trends.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is turning away most adult migrants attempting to enter the U.S. under a public health order issued at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the Biden administration is allowing unaccompanied minors and some families to remain, at least temporarily, while authorities determine whether they can stay through the asylum process or under another legal category.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.