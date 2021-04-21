VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia prison guard has pleaded guilty to violating a prisoner’s civil rights by punching him while he was handcuffed and on the ground.

Prosecutors said Jamal Scott, 33, and other guards led the man to an outdoor area to assault him Dec. 29, 2018, in retaliation for an earlier dispute with a female guard at Valdosta State Prison in south Georgia.

A U.S. Department of Justice news release said Scott faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, but a sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.

“Damaging repercussions are felt across our community and beyond whenever a sworn officer violates the civil rights of a person in their charge,” Acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said in the release.

Scott and Correctional Officer Brian Ford were following instructions from their supervisor, Sgt. Patrick Sharpe, prosecutors said.

Ford pleaded guilty in November to one count of deprivation of rights under color of law. Scott and Sharpe were indicted in December.

Sharpe has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

