House Republicans are questioning Homeland Security’s decision to award a hefty no-bid contract to care for illegal immigrant children to Family Endeavors, a company the GOP lawmakers said has never handled this big a work order.

The contract, worth up to $529.5 million, is more than 12 times Family Endeavors‘ total budget and it was inked “just months” after the company hired a member of the Biden transition team as its senior director of federal affairs, said the Republicans on the House Oversight and Homeland Security committees.

“President Biden’s open borders policies created the crisis at our southern border and now his administration appears to be exploiting it by funneling a massive, no-bid contract to a non-profit linked to their transition team,” said Rep. James Comer, the top Republican on the Oversight Committee. “President Biden and Vice President Harris haven’t spent a second at the border, but they are spending hundreds of millions in taxpayer dollars to reward political allies.”

Rep. John Katko, the ranking Republican on the Homeland Security panel, said awarding the contract to Endeavors was a bungle that undercuts confidence in the Biden administration’s ability to fix the border situation.

He said Endeavors doesn’t have a record of working with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, one of the government agencies involved in handling illegal immigrant children, which makes it odd the company was able to win the contract.

Mr. Katko also cited “alleged conflicts of interest between Endeavor’s leadership and the Biden administration.”

In their letter, the Republicans honed in on Endeavors’ move to appoint Andrew Lorenzen-Strait to the top federal affairs post at the company. Mr. Lorenzen-Strait, a former ICE official, had been on the Biden transition team, and his hiring was announced Jan. 20, the day Mr. Biden took office.

The Endeavors contract was first reported earlier this month by The Washington Examiner, sparking a number of questions from lawmakers.

Mr. Comer and Mr. Katko, as ranking members, bring serious firepower to the effort to probe the deal.

They asked HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra to disclose any communications his department had with Family Endeavors, any communication with Mr. Lorenzen-Strait and justification documents for the contract itself.

The contract was awarded as part of a scramble by the Biden team to get a handle on the massive surge of illegal immigrant children streaming over the border.

Under the law, the children are supposed to be shipped from custody of border authorities, where they’re kept in holding cells, to the Health and Human Services Department within 72 hours. HHS holds the children in facilities run by contractors such as Endeavors while the government searches for sponsors to take custody of the children on a more permanent basis.

The cost of housing the children has soared in recent years as the children have streamed north from Central America.

Before the first surge, which began in 2013 and peaked in 2014, HHS spent about $100 million a year on its Unaccompanied Alien Children program. In 2014, it reached more than $800 million, dipped back below $500 million in 2015, then surged again in 2018, 2019 and 2020 as a new surge hit the border.

Last year HHS spent $1.75 billion.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill have been expecting the Biden administration to need to submit a request for emergency funding, but administration officials have repeatedly said they don’t have any plans right now to ask for more money.

March shattered the monthly record for number of unaccompanied juveniles caught at the border. April’s numbers are running slightly lower, though border experts say that could be because more families are successfully getting in together, and don’t see a need to separate their children anymore.

More than 20,000 children are currently in HHS-run facilities, and the number is rapidly rising, given the trends. Over the last week Border Patrol agents caught an average of 466 unaccompanied children each day, while HHS averaged only about 310 children released per day.

Mr. Comer and Mr. Katko were joined by two dozen colleagues on their letter, including Rep. Jim Jordan, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee.

As of earlier this year, of more than 1,600 contracts awarded by HHS’s unaccompanied children program since 2008, Family Endeavors was listed for just one, a $2 million award earlier this fiscal year to conduct home study and post-release services for children as they are being placed with sponsors.

The new contract is worth up to $529.5 million, and $255.2 million has already been obligated, Mr. Comer and Mr. Katko said.

ICE’s justification for the no-bid contract said speed was so critical that it couldn’t go through the normal procedures. The agency said Endeavors’ $352.64 rate per bed per day was in line with what other contractors were charging.

“This action is required due to the urgency and time sensitivity of the situation coupled with the complexity of the services required,” ICE wrote in the justification, which was signed late last month by ICE’s chief procurement officer, Soraya Correa, among others.

Mr. Lorenzen-Strait worked at ICE for more than a decade, ending his service in May 2019, where he was deputy assistant director for custody programs, overseeing the agency’s detention and release of migrants, including families.

