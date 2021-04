JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says that a missile was fired into Israel from neighboring Syria early Thursday and that it has struck targets in Syria in response.

There were no immediate details on whether the missile landed in Israel or was intercepted.

Earlier, air raid sirens sounded in Dimona, home to Israel‘s secretive nuclear reactor, indicating a possible incoming attack.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.