The Department of Justice will launch a “pattern and practice” investigation into whether the Minneapolis Police Department engages in illegal conduct, including civil rights violations, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Wednesday.

“Yesterday’s verdict in the state criminal trial doesn’t address potentially systemic policing issues in Minneapolis. Today, I am announcing that the Justice Department has opened a civil investigation to determine whether the Minneapolis Police Department engages in a pattern or practice of unconstitutional or unlawful policing,” Mr. Garland said.

Mr. Garland announced the decision a day after former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd during an arrest last year.

The probe will assess whether the Minneapolis Police Department uses excessive force, including during last year’s racial justice protests, engages in discriminatory conduct and will review its treatment of those with behavioral health issues, Mr. Garland said.

Justice Department investigators have already spoken with police officers and potential victims throughout the community. Investigators will work to determine if the department is engaging in practices that allow systemic wrongdoing. Mr. Garland said he hopes for “broad” participation from the public.

Based on the department’s conclusions, Mr. Garland said the Minneapolis police could enter into a consent decree with the federal government.

Ultimately, the Justice Department’s conclusions will be released in a report.

The probe into the Minneapolis Police Department will run alongside the Justice Department’s ongoing federal investigation into Chauvin.

Mr. Garland said Tuesday that the probe, which is also looking at the three other officers involved in Floyd’s death, will still proceed despite Chauvin’s conviction.

That probe, which began under former Attorney General William P. Barr, is focused on whether Chauvin and the other officers violated Floyd’s civil rights during the arrest.

In February, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that the department has called witnesses and impaneled a grand jury. The paper also reported that the probe’s investigation has zeroed in on Chauvin, not the other three officers facing state charges for Floyd’s death.

The decision to open a so-called “pattern and practice” investigation represents a shift in policy from the Trump administration, which abandoned the probes.

