PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) - A man has been arrested in a Tuesday shooting that left one person dead in Pittsfield, according to the Berkshire district attorney’s office.

Edward Jennings, 34, of Pittsfield was arrested Tuesday near the scene of shooting that took place on North Street around 6:20 p.m., the attorney’s office said. The victim was identified as Lemond Grady, 39, of Pittsfield. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Jennings faces a charge of first degree murder and was expected to be arraigned Wednesday . It was unclear if Jennings has an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Pittsfield police are investigating the shooting and are asking for help from anyone with information.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.