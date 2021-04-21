SPOTSYLVANIA COURTHOUSE, Va. (AP) - A Virginia deputy shot and wounded a man who had been involved with a domestic disturbance Wednesday, a sheriff’s office spokesman said.

Maj. Troy Skebo with the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office told The Free Lance-Star the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. after deputies responded to a reported domestic disturbance.

The deputy shot a man who was involved in the initial altercation, Skebo said.

The man, who was not immediately identified, was being treated at a local hospital, according to the newspaper.

Officials did not say what prompted the shooting or whether the man was armed at the time.

Skebo said the investigation had been turned over to state police and declined further comment.

Sgt. Brent Coffey, a Virginia State Police spokesman, wrote in an email to The Associated Press on Wednesday afternoon that he was gathering information about the incident and would have an update later.

A road in western Spotsylvania County near the site of the shooting was closed for several hours early Wednesday during the investigation, the newspaper reported.

