MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A police officer who tried to make a traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee returned fire after being fired upon, apparently wounding a person inside the vehicle, authorities said.

The officer pulled the vehicle over Tuesday evening and was approaching it when someone inside fired shots at the officer, Memphis Police said. The officer returned fire and the vehicle fled, the statement said.

Later, a hospital reported a gunshot victim needing treatment and police said they believe the wounded person, in critical condition, is the one who shot at the officer.

Another person believed to have been in the vehicle during the traffic stop has been detained, police said.

The officer was not injured and has been placed on routine leave while the shooting is reviewed by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

No further information was immediately released.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.