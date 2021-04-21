LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska State Patrol troopers seized more that 230 pounds of marijuana and arrested four people in traffic stops in Interstate 80 this week.

On Monday afternoon, a trooper who stopped a pickup truck on an exit ramp between Lexington and Cozad found 88 pounds of marijuana in luggage in the pickup bed, patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said.

John Valencia Lopez, 21, and passengers Jesse Jarquin, 23, and Evelin Morales Ramos, 21, all of Georgia, were arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana more than a pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp, The Lincoln Journal-Star reported.

On Tuesday morning, a trooper found 146 pounds of marijuana after stopping a car near North Platte, Thomas said.

Brian Nixon, 51, of Kokomo, Indiana, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana more than a pound, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no drug tax stamp.

