SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - A New York man who authorities say is a member of the Proud Boys extremist group was arrested Wednesday and charged with conspiracy and other counts in connection to the January siege at the U.S. Capitol.

In a federal indictment, authorities accused Matthew Greene, of Syracuse, New York, of conspiring with others to disrupt the certification of the Electoral College votes, as well as other charges including disorderly conduct and destruction of government property.

Greene is accused of being among those who went past barriers and into the U.S. Capitol.

The indictment named two other men who have already been arrested. Authorities said all three were connected to the Proud Boys, and according to the indictment, Greene had a Proud Boys pin at his home and said on social media that he was a member.

Information about an attorney for Greene was not immediately available.

