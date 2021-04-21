WATERTOWN, Wis. (AP) - A retired Watertown police officer killed his teenage son and then took his own life, according to investigators.

Watertown police say they were called to check on the welfare of Douglas Teuteberg Friday. Officers tried to call the 52-year-old father, then went to his house and found Teuteberg and his 16-year-old son dead.

Officials did not disclose how the two died or name the teenager.

Since Teuteberg was a former Watertown officer, police contacted the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office to investigate. The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s crime scene unit also responded.

The sheriff’s office says evidence at the scene indicates the deaths were a homicide and suicide. No other individuals are believed to be involved.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.