OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - It was a sheriff’s deputy from neighboring Washington County who fired a gun during an arrest attempt in Omaha earlier this week, Omaha police said.

The incident began Monday when two Washington County deputies and an Omaha officer sought to stop a woman in northeast Omaha who was wanted on Washington County theft and drug warrants, Omaha police said in a news release. Police said that when the truck the woman was a passenger in fled, one of the deputies fired at the truck’s tires. No one was injured in the shooting.

Police have not named the deputy who fired his gun or said how many times he fired, but Omaha police said five spent 9 mm casings were recovered on the ground at the scene. None of the officers involved wore body cameras, and neither police vehicle was equipped with a video recorder, police said.

The woman and driver of the truck were arrested following a short chase, police said.

