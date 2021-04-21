PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Police arrested two people Tuesday night in downtown Portland, Oregon, after a large group of people marched through the streets and smashed windows of businesses, including different Starbucks locations.

The city has seen repeated protests and vandalism since George Floyd’s death last May. Earlier Tuesday Mayor Ted Wheeler declared a state of emergency for the verdict at the murder trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin. A Minneapolis jury found Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter for pinning Floyd to the pavement with his knee on the Black man’s neck.

KOIN reports people began gathering around 7 p.m. Tuesday to “celebrate George’s life” outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland.

At its peak, police estimated there were about 150 people who blocked roads in the area of the Hatfield Courthouse. One man was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief. Police said a second man scuffled with officers and arrested on charges that included assaulting apublic safety officer and assault.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.